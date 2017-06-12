1969 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Restored by New Mexican Priest Set for Charity Raffle
When he's not tending to his flock, chances are you can find the padre working under the hood of a Chevy or, these days, wrenching a donated red 1969 Pontiac Firebird convertible that will be raffled for charity next month. The sweet Firebird had only one previous owner and just 79,000 miles on the clock prior to its restoration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.
Add your comments below
Gallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saucequatch
|Jun 8
|Squatch is my friend
|1
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Gallup Music Forum (Feb '13)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Correction officer arrested, accused of sleepin...
|Apr '17
|Biggie63
|2
|Rock Springs (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Woo
|8
|Fort Wingate Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Search continues for missing man (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC