WNMU Board of Regents vote on tuition increase, fee decrease

The Board of Regents at Western New Mexico University voted to pass a modest increase in tuition for the upcoming academic year, a vote that all Board members verbally indicated they were reluctant to approve. Tuition for undergraduate, in-state students will increase by $7.79 per credit hour, while student fees will decrease by $1.12 per credit hour, equivalent to a 2.71% increase in tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 academic year.

