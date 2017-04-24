Tribe could lose $28 million annually...

Tribe could lose $28 million annually if power plant closed

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Gallup, N.M. a Officials say the Navajo Nation could lose more than $28 million a year in revenue if the Navajo Generating Station is allowed to close. The Gallup Independent reports that according to a Friday memo from the Navajo Nation Officer of the Controller, if the coal-fired power plant closes, the tribe could lose a projected revenue of $28.1 million.

