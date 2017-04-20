Navajo Nation President calls for hou...

Navajo Nation President calls for housing board to resign

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Navajo Nation President calls for housing board to resign GALLUP, N.M. - The Navajo Nation President has called for the resignation of the current Navajo Housing Authority commissioners. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://lcsun.co/2pIvpt3 The Gallup Independent reported Wednesday that President Russell Begaye signed a letter addressed to the commissioners complaining about "extravagant uses of discretionary funds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Correction officer arrested, accused of sleepin... Apr 11 Biggie63 2
Rock Springs (Oct '09) Apr 10 Woo 8
Fort Wingate Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Search continues for missing man (Apr '08) Mar '17 Paul 6
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb '17 lolol 1
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan '17 You forgot 24
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
See all Gallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallup Forum Now

Gallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gallup, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC