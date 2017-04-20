Navajo Nation President calls for housing board to resign
Navajo Nation President calls for housing board to resign GALLUP, N.M. - The Navajo Nation President has called for the resignation of the current Navajo Housing Authority commissioners. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://lcsun.co/2pIvpt3 The Gallup Independent reported Wednesday that President Russell Begaye signed a letter addressed to the commissioners complaining about "extravagant uses of discretionary funds."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Correction officer arrested, accused of sleepin...
|Apr 11
|Biggie63
|2
|Rock Springs (Oct '09)
|Apr 10
|Woo
|8
|Fort Wingate Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Search continues for missing man (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest
|Feb '17
|lolol
|1
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC