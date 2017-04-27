2 people, 1 dog dead in New Mexico pa...

2 people, 1 dog dead in New Mexico parking lot shooting

Thursday Apr 27

Authorities say two people have been shot dead in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in western New Mexico. The Gallup Independent reports police had responded Tuesday to a call about the shooting to find two people dead inside a vehicle outside the store in Gallup.

