She thought someone passed out drunk. Then she saw a uniform

In this March 16, 2017, file photo, family members of fallen Navajo Nation police officer Houston Largo wear blue in his honor and stand by to wait for his casket to be removed from the hearse during funeral services in Gallup, N.M. Largo, a Navajo Nation police officer, was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in remote New Mexico. Investigators say the man accused of killing Largo had spent the afternoon drinking and was intoxicated the night of the shooting.

