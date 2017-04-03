She thought someone passed out drunk. Then she saw a uniform
In this March 16, 2017, file photo, family members of fallen Navajo Nation police officer Houston Largo wear blue in his honor and stand by to wait for his casket to be removed from the hearse during funeral services in Gallup, N.M. Largo, a Navajo Nation police officer, was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in remote New Mexico. Investigators say the man accused of killing Largo had spent the afternoon drinking and was intoxicated the night of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Gallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Wingate Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Search continues for missing man (Apr '08)
|Mar 19
|Paul
|6
|Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest
|Feb '17
|lolol
|1
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Nov '16
|Austin
|1
|handicapped space (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Suzanna
|45
Find what you want!
Search Gallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC