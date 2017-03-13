Funeral arrangements made for slain Navajo officer
Funeral services for Largo will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Rehoboth Christian School Sports Center in Rehoboth, N.M. east of Gallup. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.
