Fallen Navajo officer called fearless, hilarious at service
This undated photo provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, shows Navajo Nation police officer James Largo. Largo died Sunday, March 12, 2017, after responding to a domestic violence call near the small town of Prewitt, N.M. Since he was a young boy, Houston James Largo had dreams of one day wearing a uniform and a badge and helping communities on the nation's largest American Indian reservation, where he grew up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for missing man (Apr '08)
|Mar 19
|Paul
|6
|Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest
|Feb 26
|lolol
|1
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Nov '16
|Austin
|1
|handicapped space (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Suzanna
|45
|Diener
|Oct '16
|Sun Dai
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC