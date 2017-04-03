Complaint: Man charged with killing N...

Complaint: Man charged with killing Navajo officer was drunk

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This undated photo provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, shows Navajo Nation police officer James Largo. Largo died Sunday, March 12, 2017, after responding to a domestic violence call near the small town of Prewitt, N.M. Investigators say the man accused of killing Largo had spent the afternoon drinking and was intoxicated the night of the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Wingate Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 15
News Search continues for missing man (Apr '08) Mar 19 Paul 6
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb '17 lolol 1
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan '17 You forgot 24
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Nov '16 Austin 1
News handicapped space (Nov '15) Oct '16 Suzanna 45
See all Gallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallup Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for McKinley County was issued at April 06 at 2:15PM MDT

Gallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Gallup, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC