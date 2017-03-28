City leaders discuss hopes for Hobby Lobby
City leaders discuss hopes for Hobby Lobby City leaders got together on Tuesday to discuss the hopes and future Hobby Lobby can bring to Alamogordo. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2oetH1s Hobby Lobby announced Monday that the arts and crafts chain will open new store at White Sands Mall, 3199 N. White Sands Blvd., by January 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Gallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Correction officer arrested, accused of sleepin...
|Apr 11
|Biggie63
|2
|Rock Springs (Oct '09)
|Apr 10
|Woo
|8
|Fort Wingate Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Search continues for missing man (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest
|Feb '17
|lolol
|1
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC