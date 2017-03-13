Authorities: Child's remains found on Navajo reservation
The Gallup Independent reports that Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco said a child's severed head was found Monday in a field in the Ganado area. Francisco's office says he's attending the funeral Thursday of a Navajo Nation police officer fatally shot on duty.
