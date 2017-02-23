Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest
There are 1 comment on the Farmington Daily Times story from Thursday Feb 23, titled Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:
A woman is facing charges for resisting arrest and spitting on two police officers while being removed from a Wal-Mart.
#1 Sunday Feb 26
How do you 'suspect' person of resisting arrest as you are arresting them ?
