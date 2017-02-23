There are on the Farmington Daily Times story from Thursday Feb 23, titled Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:

A woman is facing charges for resisting arrest and spitting on two police officers while being removed from a Wal-Mart. Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest A woman is facing charges for resisting arrest and spitting on two police officers while being removed from a Wal-Mart.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.