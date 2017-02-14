State senator proposes ban on state public-funding Bigfoot hunting

Gallup, New Mexico state senator George Munoz is not pleased that a group led by Christopher Dyer, CEO of University New Mexico's Gallup campus, went on a Bigfoot research expedition and racked up $7,000 of expenses that were ultimately paid by taxpayers. The expedition was part of a Bigfoot conference Dyer organized on campus last year that he says "was the largest and most well-attended event in the history of this campus,".

