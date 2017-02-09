Pay It 4ward: Gallup woman helps vets...

Pay It 4ward: Gallup woman helps vets receive VA benefits

Monday Feb 6

There is a woman in Gallup who is making a big difference when it comes to New Mexico's veterans. She guides them through the runaround when they try to get benefits from Veterans Affairs.

