Pay It 4ward: Gallup woman helps vets receive VA benefits
There is a woman in Gallup who is making a big difference when it comes to New Mexico's veterans. She guides them through the runaround when they try to get benefits from Veterans Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Nov '16
|Austin
|1
|handicapped space (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Suzanna
|45
|Diener
|Oct '16
|Sun Dai
|1
|State releases list of top deadbeat parents (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Robert
|72
|Man pleads guilty to 20-year-old murder (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth For Thought
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC