Navajo justice to file lawsuit challenginga

A Navajo Nation Supreme Court justice is planning to file a lawsuit challenging the legality of payments Navajo Council members receive for meetings. Navajo justice to file lawsuit challenging meeting payments GALLUP, N.M. - A Navajo Nation Supreme Court justice is planning to file a lawsuit challenging the legality of payments Navajo Council members receive for meetings.

