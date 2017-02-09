Lawmakers reach compromise on emergency court funding
It's a compromise amendment to a bill to provide emergency funding to New Mexico's judiciary. It will provide $83,000 to the Supreme Court to meet a projected $82,600 shortfall this fiscal year.
