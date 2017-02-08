Bill would boost New Mexico storage unit auctions
You've probably heard of the show "Storage Wars" or something similar - where unpaid or abandoned storage units get auctioned off. Now, one New Mexico lawmaker wants to boost the state's storage unit auctions by changing the current statute.
