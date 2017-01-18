NM lawmakers embrace moves to close b...

NM lawmakers embrace moves to close budget gap

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Lawmakers dove into trying to close a budget gap for the current budget year on the second day of the session. NM lawmakers embrace moves to close budget gap Lawmakers dove into trying to close a budget gap for the current budget year on the second day of the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Nov '16 Austin 1
News handicapped space (Nov '15) Oct '16 Suzanna 45
Diener Oct '16 Sun Dai 1
News State releases list of top deadbeat parents (Mar '09) Oct '16 Robert 72
News Man pleads guilty to 20-year-old murder (Sep '10) Sep '16 Truth For Thought 15
See all Gallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallup Forum Now

Gallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gallup, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC