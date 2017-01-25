Navajo Nation Council re-elects Bates as speaker GALLUP, N.M. - The Navajo Nation Council has once again elected LoRenzo Chee Bates as its speaker. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ku6HsG The Council selects and confirms its speaker by first allowing delegates to nominate as many candidates as they want from the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.