BNSF announces certified, rail-served sites for development
FORT WORTH, Texas - BNSF Railway Company today announced six new BNSF Certified Sites that are optimal for customer development along its rail network. New certified sites include AgriTech Park in Great Falls, Mont.; Ameripointe Logistics Park in Ardmore, Okla.; Central New Mexico Rail Park in Los Lunas, N.M.; Commerce Center of Southeast Iowa in Middletown, Iowa; Gallup Energy Logistics Park in Gallup, N.M. and John W. Kelsey Business and Technology Park in Greenville, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Gallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Nov '16
|Austin
|1
|handicapped space (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Suzanna
|45
|Diener
|Oct '16
|Sun Dai
|1
|State releases list of top deadbeat parents (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Robert
|72
|Man pleads guilty to 20-year-old murder (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth For Thought
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC