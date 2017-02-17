BNSF announces certified, rail-served...

BNSF announces certified, rail-served sites for development

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

FORT WORTH, Texas - BNSF Railway Company today announced six new BNSF Certified Sites that are optimal for customer development along its rail network. New certified sites include AgriTech Park in Great Falls, Mont.; Ameripointe Logistics Park in Ardmore, Okla.; Central New Mexico Rail Park in Los Lunas, N.M.; Commerce Center of Southeast Iowa in Middletown, Iowa; Gallup Energy Logistics Park in Gallup, N.M. and John W. Kelsey Business and Technology Park in Greenville, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 21 You forgot 24
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Nov '16 Austin 1
News handicapped space (Nov '15) Oct '16 Suzanna 45
Diener Oct '16 Sun Dai 1
News State releases list of top deadbeat parents (Mar '09) Oct '16 Robert 72
News Man pleads guilty to 20-year-old murder (Sep '10) Sep '16 Truth For Thought 15
See all Gallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallup Forum Now

Gallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Gallup, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,630 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC