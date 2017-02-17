BNSF announces certified, rail-served sites for development

FORT WORTH, Texas - BNSF Railway Company today announced six new BNSF Certified Sites that are optimal for customer development along its rail network. New certified sites include AgriTech Park in Great Falls, Mont.; Ameripointe Logistics Park in Ardmore, Okla.; Central New Mexico Rail Park in Los Lunas, N.M.; Commerce Center of Southeast Iowa in Middletown, Iowa; Gallup Energy Logistics Park in Gallup, N.M. and John W. Kelsey Business and Technology Park in Greenville, Ill.

