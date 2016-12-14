SpringHill Suites by Marriott Albuquerque Celebrates Groundbreaking for 94 unit hotel

Offering spacious studio suites, the hotel is scheduled to open at exit 232 of I-25 in the Paseo Del Norte area of Albuquerque, NM / EINPresswire.com / -- ALBUQUERQUE, NM-- - Albuquerque, NM-based Total Management Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce it has broken ground on a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel slated to open in mid-2018. The new Albuquerque SpringHill Suites will introduce the brand's latest progressive design, which features sleek contemporary decor along with comforts like luxurious bedding and enhanced food and fitness choices -- options that today's discerning travelers require to make travel more enjoyable.

