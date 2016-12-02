NewsNew Mexico True Heroes are announcedNew Mexico True Heroes are...

Today, Governor Susana Martinez announced the 2016 New Mexico True Heroes, five New Mexicans devoted to making New Mexico a better place to live, work and raise a family. New Mexico True Heroes are announced ALBUQUERQUE - Today, Governor Susana Martinez announced the 2016 New Mexico True Heroes, five New Mexicans devoted to making New Mexico a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.