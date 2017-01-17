'New Mexico's DAPL' is dead
The PiA on Pipeline, touted as the Southwest's version of the Dakota Access Pipeline, has perished, even before the real battle over it began. In mid-December the project's proponents formally withdrew their right of way application, which was being reviewed by the Bureau of Land Management.
