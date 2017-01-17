'New Mexico's DAPL' is dead

'New Mexico's DAPL' is dead

Friday Dec 23 Read more: High Country News

The PiA on Pipeline, touted as the Southwest's version of the Dakota Access Pipeline, has perished, even before the real battle over it began. In mid-December the project's proponents formally withdrew their right of way application, which was being reviewed by the Bureau of Land Management.

