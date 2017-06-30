VanSickle named River Rec Queen -
Abby VanSickle, a sophomore at Gallia Academy High School, was named this season's Gallipolis River Recreation Queen Sunday evening. "I'm just so excited to represent River Rec Festival as our queen," said VanSickle.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To idiots that voted for trump
|22 min
|Get it right
|123
|My how Champlin is screwing thing up so well!
|1 hr
|Mickey Rat
|3
|traci pethel playing victim again
|4 hr
|fact
|2
|congrats Richard and donna (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Greg
|26
|River Rec
|5 hr
|you make me sick
|33
|22mk
|6 hr
|ABC321
|2
|bruce stout (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|_Queen_Bee_
|31
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|Tue
|Oogle
|54
