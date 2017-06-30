Ribbon Cutting for River Rec -
The ribbon cutting signified the official opening of the Waterfront Amphitheater. From left on stage: GPD Chief Jeff Boyer, project supporter Ed Swisher, City Manager Geene Greene, City Commissioner Mike Fulks, President of the City Commission Tony Gallagher, Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, Sheriff Matt Champlain, State Representative Ryan Smith, Gallia Chamber of Commerce Board Member Anthony Sola, and Junior Miss Runner-Up Allison Hess, River Recreation Queen Runner-up Nickole Beaver, River Recreation Queen Abby VanSickle and River Recreation Junior Miss Carolina Sola.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|River Rec
|2 hr
|Stay Positive
|27
|Misty,chewing tobbacco
|2 hr
|Real
|14
|Matt Champlin and his Barbie Doll cruiser wreck...
|3 hr
|Educate
|3
|Deputy Providence in Vinton
|5 hr
|Mickey Rat
|6
|Done
|5 hr
|GAHS class of '83
|1
|To idiots that voted for trump
|5 hr
|He needs help
|122
|Anyone know who Ole Salty Dog is on here??
|7 hr
|Truth
|4
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|14 hr
|Oogle
|54
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC