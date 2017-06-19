Two Books; One Odd, One Unusual
Pick up 'An Odd Book,' a recently released biography of journalist Oscar Odd McIntyre; and 'Trampoline,' an illustrated novel revolving around first-person narrator Dawn, a young woman telling about being 15 years old in Appalachia. Journalism is an unsure route to either fame or fortune, but early in the last century, Oscar Odd McIntyre, once of the Cincinnati Post , went to New York City and achieved both in spades.
