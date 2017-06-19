Three arrested in drug bust

Area law enforcement executed a search warrant at 416 Hedgewood Drive in Gallipolis on Monday where they arrested three individuals for the trafficking and possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Gallipolis Chief of Police Jeff Boyer reports Monday, officers from the Gallipolis Police Department, Gallia County Sheriff's Office, along with agents form the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commissions Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs Counties served the warrant in a coordinated effort.

