The latest a buzza

Gallipolis in Bloom representatives, along with area sponsors and partners, gathered to open its butterfly and pollinator garden on Fourth Avenue across from Washington Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and formal introduction on Monday. "This is a big undertaking," said GIB Volunteer Coordinator Kim Canaday.

