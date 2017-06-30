Supporting Serenity House
The Gallipolis Elks #107 held a fundraiser Saturday June 24 with proceeds going to the Serenity House. Pictured is Elks Club Manager Jessica Gillenwater, Exalted Ruler Walter Brown, and Serenity House Director Marissa Metz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|River Rec
|58 min
|True
|4
|Sara sheets Vanna Jo Jo Peck
|1 hr
|bulldog
|5
|Chris Vanmeter
|1 hr
|Inflatedegobuster69
|3
|bruce stout (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Headbitch101
|21
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|2 hr
|Oogle
|52
|shannon henderson
|2 hr
|pissed off
|22
|To idiots that voted for trump
|6 hr
|Get it right
|118
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC