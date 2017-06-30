Supporting Serenity House

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Tri-County News

The Gallipolis Elks #107 held a fundraiser Saturday June 24 with proceeds going to the Serenity House. Pictured is Elks Club Manager Jessica Gillenwater, Exalted Ruler Walter Brown, and Serenity House Director Marissa Metz.

