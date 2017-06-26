Stone towers provide history lesson - 8:24 pm updated:
Mary Lee Marchi, former Historical Society President, said: "They were put into use for the first time in 1899 as a result of a feud between the State and the City of Gallipolis." Initially, the city agreed to provide free water to the hospital, not accounting for the amount of water they would need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1960s bars around Gallipolis (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|GAHS class of '83
|32
|sheriff office was, is, and will always be corr...
|1 hr
|TrashHole
|6
|Sandy patterson
|1 hr
|nofrownin
|64
|Attractive ladies with good morals/decent job
|1 hr
|Denise
|8
|What happened on Garfield?
|2 hr
|Pilor
|6
|To idiots that voted for trump
|2 hr
|This is Right
|72
|All who voted for Champlin!
|3 hr
|Patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC