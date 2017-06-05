Rotary scholarships awarded -
Gallipolis Rotary Club recently awarded eight area a students with scholarships totaled at $750 each. From left to right, Joshua Henry, of South Gallia High School, Garrett Young, of River Valley High School, Brianna McGuire, of River Valley High School, Paxton Roberts, of Gallia Academy High School, and Joshua Grube, of Gallia Academy High School.
