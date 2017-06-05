OVB Names 2017 4-H Scholarships -

Madison Conley, Karlee Edmonds, Jordan Johnson, Laura Elizbeth Pullins, and Zayne Warrens were named the recipients of the 2017 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship. To date, the bank has helped 217 4-H members pay for college through the program.

