OVB Names 2017 4-H Scholarships

Madison Conley, Karlee Edmonds, Jordan Johnson, Laura Elizbeth Pullins, and Zayne Warrens were named the recipients of the 2017 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship. To date, the bank has helped 217 4-H members pay for college through the program.

