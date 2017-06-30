Muncy wedding

Cameron L. Muncy and Brittany Ann Hively became the new Mr. and Mrs. Muncy June 24 with Pastor Jamie Sisson officiating a private ceremony at the Maylon House in Milton, W.Va. Cameron is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Muncy of Gallipolis, and Brittany is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hively, of Gallipolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.