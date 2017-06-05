Looking forward to a River Reca

As summer gets into full swing, the sky will soon be filled with colorful booms and showers of sparks as Independence Day and Gallipolis River Recreation will soon dominate City Park. The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce has cobbled together its list of events for the coming holiday week with activities taking place over the weekend and into Monday's July 3 and Tuesday's July 4. Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Queen Scholarship Junior and Miss Pageants will be held July 2 at Bossard Memorial Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.