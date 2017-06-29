Locals named to a Deana s Lista

Locals named to a Deana s Lista

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tri-County News

Many local students from Meigs, Gallia, and Mason Counties are having success in their post secondary education. Here are many who were named to the Dean's List at their respective universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sheriff office was, is, and will always be corr... 30 min Yahoo 15
Courtney bland 44 min Beanstalk 32
Deadbeat Dads 1 hr Aaa 52
Single,relationship status on facebook 1 hr Lilinfo 34
apt 82 buckridge 2 hr Smh 2
Attractive ladies with good morals/decent job 2 hr Bill Cosby 14
To idiots that voted for trump 3 hr Get it right 98
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC