Locals graduate from college

Locals graduate from college

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Tri-County News

On Saturday, May 13, Mark Allen of Gallipolis, graduated from the University of Mount Union of Alliance. Allen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gallia County prostitutes 41 min Just some info 3
mercedes combs 52 min i say 10
sheriff office was, is, and will always be corr... 56 min Shriners biscuit 9
Misty,chewing tobbacco 1 hr Amazed 13
Active Robbery in Crown city no deputies showed up 2 hr crown city is true 7
Attractive ladies with good morals/decent job 3 hr cuntry club 13
*game* keep a word drop a word (Mar '13) 3 hr Yup 366
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,965 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC