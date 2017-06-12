Library kicks off summer reading -
Over 600 children, parents, and Disney fans of all ages flocked to Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis on Saturday to meet special characters and to enjoy many other Disney-themed crafts, stories, and games during the Summer Reading kick-off event. Activities were held throughout the library grounds and included Disney bingo, story time with princesses in the "castle" area, Disney trivia quizzes, create-your-own princess and prince crowns in the crafting area, inflatables, and water balloon games.
