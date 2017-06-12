Library kicks off summer reading

Over 600 children, parents, and Disney fans of all ages flocked to Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis on Saturday to meet special characters and to enjoy many other Disney-themed crafts, stories, and games during the Summer Reading kick-off event. Activities were held throughout the library grounds and included Disney bingo, story time with princesses in the "castle" area, Disney trivia quizzes, create-your-own princess and prince crowns in the crafting area, inflatables, and water balloon games.

