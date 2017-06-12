Henry receives Newberry scholarship
Joshua T. Henry, son of Matthew and Melissa Henry of Gallipolis has been named the recipient of the Leonard Newberry "Farmer's Heart" Memorial Scholarship. Henry will receive a $500 scholarship to attend Ohio State University ATI, where he will pursue a degree in animal science with a focus on livestock.
