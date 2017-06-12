Henry receives Newberry scholarship

Friday Jun 9

Joshua T. Henry, son of Matthew and Melissa Henry of Gallipolis has been named the recipient of the Leonard Newberry "Farmer's Heart" Memorial Scholarship. Henry will receive a $500 scholarship to attend Ohio State University ATI, where he will pursue a degree in animal science with a focus on livestock.

