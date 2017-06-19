GIB prepares judgesa schedule -
Gallipolis in Bloom is preparing its annual tour for America in Bloom judges Teresa Woodard and Karin Rindal across the breadth and length of Gallipolis. America in Bloom is a landscaping, heritage and beautifying competition across the nation compromised of towns of varying sizes and cultures.
