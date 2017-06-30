GIB prepares for judges -

Gallipolis in Bloom had a meeting with members new and old at Courtside Grill Thursday as they prepare for the arrival of the America in Bloom judges two weeks from the day of the meeting. AIB judges Karin Rindal and Teresa Woodard will arrive to judge both July 13 and 14. GIB President Bev Dunkle along with Volunteer Coordinator Kim Canaday discussed the necessity of cutting back sweet potato vine as it was "taking over" some potting containers.

