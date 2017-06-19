Garden Club takes a tour
Members of the Gallipolis Garden club took a step back in time as they visited for their June meeting the Broken Antler Ranch and Frontier Village. Alan Stapleton, well known local landscaper escorted the ladies through his landscaping, tall trees, large stones, Driftwood arrangements while on the farm.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1960s bars around Gallipolis (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Goodtimes
|24
|Kim hutchens
|1 hr
|Fyi
|42
|Life Flight
|1 hr
|idk
|3
|Missing English Bulldog
|2 hr
|Ohio
|5
|Union PIGS!
|3 hr
|Yep
|5
|another OD
|7 hr
|Haha
|14
|Bank robbery in Patriot
|8 hr
|Here for a minute
|5
|Murder in crown city
|Sun
|idk
|3
