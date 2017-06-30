Gallia June felony indictments released

Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in June and returned indictments for the following individuals: Samantha A. Harder, 34, of Vinton, one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Douglas E. Walker, 35, of Crown City, one count of weapons under disability, a felony of the third-degree.

