Gallia June felony indictments released -
Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in June and returned indictments for the following individuals: Samantha A. Harder, 34, of Vinton, one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Douglas E. Walker, 35, of Crown City, one count of weapons under disability, a felony of the third-degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|River Rec
|58 min
|True
|4
|Sara sheets Vanna Jo Jo Peck
|1 hr
|bulldog
|5
|Chris Vanmeter
|1 hr
|Inflatedegobuster69
|3
|bruce stout (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Headbitch101
|21
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|2 hr
|Oogle
|52
|shannon henderson
|2 hr
|pissed off
|22
|To idiots that voted for trump
|6 hr
|Get it right
|118
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC