Free music, free food at Mayora s Night Out -
Concessions will be offered by The Kitchen Table group, the outreach arm of the Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary. The group will be serving hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, chips, cookies and a drink, at no charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1960s bars around Gallipolis (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Goodtimes
|24
|Kim hutchens
|1 hr
|Fyi
|42
|Life Flight
|1 hr
|idk
|3
|Missing English Bulldog
|2 hr
|Ohio
|5
|Union PIGS!
|3 hr
|Yep
|5
|another OD
|7 hr
|Haha
|14
|Bank robbery in Patriot
|8 hr
|Here for a minute
|5
|Murder in crown city
|Sun
|idk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC