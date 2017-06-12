Four convicted in Gallia Common Pleas...

Four convicted in Gallia Common Pleas Court -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Tri-County News

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, announces the recent convictions of four Gallia County men this past week in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Levi T. Coughenour, 25, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Illegal Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the second-degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Misty McCoy 46 min The guy 6
Severe pain 55 min Need relief 1
Kim hutchens 1 hr Heyskankzilla 11
G n g 1 hr Kayla 12
Seeking Personal Trainer 2 hr Travis 6
Fuji Express 3 hr Kitty Foreman 14
BEGGARS at McDs GoMarT and WM...... 5 hr Rosie 8
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC