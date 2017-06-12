Four convicted in Gallia Common Pleas Court -
Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, announces the recent convictions of four Gallia County men this past week in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Levi T. Coughenour, 25, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Illegal Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the second-degree.
