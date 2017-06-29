For the record -

At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Harrison and Greenfield Fire Departments responded to the scene of a Jackson Ridge townhouse, an abandoned structure fully consumed in flames. The original call came into Gallia County 911 as being fully involved, and was reportedly on the ground as the first firemen were on scene shortly after.

