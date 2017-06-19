For the record: Accidents reported -
Just before 3 p.m. Monday, Gallia County 911 received a call reporting one car had crashed into a tree at the western intersection of Ohio 554 and Vale Road in Bidwell. Springfield Township Fire Department responded along with Gallia County EMS, Gallia County Sheriff's Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single,relationship status on facebook
|1 hr
|goose
|2
|Met a guy...
|2 hr
|haha
|20
|shannon henderson
|4 hr
|pissed off
|9
|fuji express
|4 hr
|amazing
|3
|jake browning (May '13)
|6 hr
|Richie
|15
|Kim hutchens
|6 hr
|amused
|47
|last post wins (Dec '10)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|7,897
