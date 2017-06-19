Five sentenced in Gallia County Common Pleas Court -
Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, announces the recent and separate sentencings for five Gallia County men this past week in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Michael E. Russell, age 41, of Gallipolis, was sentenced to five years in prison for his recent convictions of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine and attempted aggravated possession of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1960s bars around Gallipolis (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Goodtimes
|24
|Kim hutchens
|1 hr
|Fyi
|42
|Life Flight
|1 hr
|idk
|3
|Missing English Bulldog
|2 hr
|Ohio
|5
|Union PIGS!
|3 hr
|Yep
|5
|another OD
|7 hr
|Haha
|14
|Bank robbery in Patriot
|8 hr
|Here for a minute
|5
|Murder in crown city
|Sun
|idk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC