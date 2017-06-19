Five sentenced in Gallia County Commo...

Five sentenced in Gallia County Common Pleas Court -

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Tri-County News

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, announces the recent and separate sentencings for five Gallia County men this past week in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Michael E. Russell, age 41, of Gallipolis, was sentenced to five years in prison for his recent convictions of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine and attempted aggravated possession of drugs.

Gallipolis, OH

