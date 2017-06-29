First Gallia Showmanship Clinic set f...

First Gallia Showmanship Clinic set for Saturday -

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tri-County News

Gallipolis FFA is set to host its first showmanship clinic on Saturday, July 1 at the Gallia County Fair Grounds. Showmanship is the primary skill on display at the Gallia County Junior Fair as 4H members, FFA students, and other youth compete with their livestock as a display of their work in raising beef, pork, goats, and sheep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenny Merry Dyer Henchey 14 min Tellers 5
BEGGARS at McDs GoMarT and WM...... 29 min Seriously 10
whats everyone think of Fuji express? 55 min Catsup 6
To idiots that voted for trump 1 hr Get it right 109
sheriff office was, is, and will always be corr... 5 hr Dontbeafraid 22
Single,relationship status on facebook 7 hr Say what 36
apt 82 buckridge 11 hr Smiles 3
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC