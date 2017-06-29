First Gallia Showmanship Clinic set for Saturday -
Gallipolis FFA is set to host its first showmanship clinic on Saturday, July 1 at the Gallia County Fair Grounds. Showmanship is the primary skill on display at the Gallia County Junior Fair as 4H members, FFA students, and other youth compete with their livestock as a display of their work in raising beef, pork, goats, and sheep.
