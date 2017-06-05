Discussing making City Park a smoke freea

Discussing making City Park a smoke f...

McKenzie Conley, Gallia County Health Department's director for Tobacco Use, Prevention and Cessation Grant, appeared before the Gallipolis City Commission Tuesday to discuss the potential of making Gallipolis City Park a no smoking zone in the future. Conley listed off a variety of stats discussing why tobacco use was bad for the community and why secondhand smoke was a danger to the public.

citizen

Livonia, MI

#1
Just another reason to make people leave this shity town!!! I'd rather smell a little smoke than stepping in dog shit everywhere or my little ones finding dirty needles all over. I'm not a smoker but this is crazy! What old foggy complained now? Smh

Lancaster, OH

Lancaster, OH

#2
Omg i love the gasses coming out of a car's tailpipe. And in this city park I can experience that from all four sides! It's surrounded by streets and running cars!(Squeal!!!)

They'll both kill u. Just one faster than the other. That aside, just a matter of time before someone ods in a car or while driving one. They can pass out with a cigarette of course. But passing out while in a moving car would be worse in bad too. Just a thought.
Dixie

Johnstown, PA

#4
So sad that this town thinks smoking in the park is a problem. Damn what is wrong with people? Drugs are the problem people. Over run with it our community. Open your eyes and look around you. Really is that too priority

