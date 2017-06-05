There are on the Tri-County News story from Yesterday, titled Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -. In it, Tri-County News reports that:

McKenzie Conley, Gallia County Health Department's director for Tobacco Use, Prevention and Cessation Grant, appeared before the Gallipolis City Commission Tuesday to discuss the potential of making Gallipolis City Park a no smoking zone in the future. Conley listed off a variety of stats discussing why tobacco use was bad for the community and why secondhand smoke was a danger to the public.

