Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
There are 3 comments on the Tri-County News story from Yesterday, titled Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -. In it, Tri-County News reports that:
McKenzie Conley, Gallia County Health Department's director for Tobacco Use, Prevention and Cessation Grant, appeared before the Gallipolis City Commission Tuesday to discuss the potential of making Gallipolis City Park a no smoking zone in the future. Conley listed off a variety of stats discussing why tobacco use was bad for the community and why secondhand smoke was a danger to the public.
#1 19 hrs ago
Just another reason to make people leave this shity town!!! I'd rather smell a little smoke than stepping in dog shit everywhere or my little ones finding dirty needles all over. I'm not a smoker but this is crazy! What old foggy complained now? Smh
#2 15 hrs ago
Omg i love the gasses coming out of a car's tailpipe. And in this city park I can experience that from all four sides! It's surrounded by streets and running cars!(Squeal!!!)
They'll both kill u. Just one faster than the other. That aside, just a matter of time before someone ods in a car or while driving one. They can pass out with a cigarette of course. But passing out while in a moving car would be worse in bad too. Just a thought.
#4 4 hrs ago
So sad that this town thinks smoking in the park is a problem. Damn what is wrong with people? Drugs are the problem people. Over run with it our community. Open your eyes and look around you. Really is that too priority
